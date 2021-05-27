Cancel
Yerington, NV

4-Day Weather Forecast For Yerington

Yerington Updates
Yerington Updates
 5 days ago

YERINGTON, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aDEhv6i00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Yerington, NV
ABOUT

With Yerington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

