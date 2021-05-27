Bailey Weather Forecast
BAILEY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 62 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.