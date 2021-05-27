Weather Forecast For Cherokee
CHEROKEE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.