Cherokee, NC

Weather Forecast For Cherokee

Cherokee Daily
Cherokee Daily
 5 days ago

CHEROKEE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0aDEhsSX00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Cherokee Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Graham County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Haywood, Macon, Madison, Northern Jackson, Swain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 00:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Target Area: Graham; Haywood; Macon; Madison; Northern Jackson; Swain A CLUSTER OF SHOWERS WITH EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT WESTERN MACON NORTHWESTERN JACKSON...WESTERN MADISON...SWAIN...EASTERN GRAHAM AND NORTHWESTERN HAYWOOD COUNTIES UNTIL 115 AM EDT At 1216 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated the leading edge of showers and thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles south of Gatlinburg to 7 miles southwest of Murphy, and moving east at 35 mph. Locations to be impacted include Sylva, Bryson City, Franklin, Cherokee, Maggie Valley, Hot Springs, Webster, Dillsboro, Smoky Mountains-Newfound Gap and Smoky Mountains-Balsam Mountain. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in these areas.
Graham County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Graham, Macon, Swain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 12:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Graham; Macon; Swain The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for Graham County in western North Carolina Northwestern Macon County in western North Carolina Southwestern Swain County in western North Carolina * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 1209 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, with additional heavy rain possible this afternoon. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Robbinsville, Town Of Santeetlah, Lake Santeetlah, Fontana Village, Fontana Lake, Nantahala Lake, Smoky Mountains at Twentymile Creek, Cheoah, Nantahala, Stecoah, Wesser, Aquone, Kyle, Tapoco, Almond, Deals Gap and Wayah Bald.
Graham County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham, Swain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 10:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Scattered trees and power lines will be blown down in the warned area. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Graham; Swain A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MACON...NORTHWESTERN JACKSON...SWAIN...GRAHAM AND NORTHWESTERN HAYWOOD COUNTIES At 1122 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Dandridge Tennessee to 9 miles southeast of Gatlinburg to 10 miles northeast of Robbinsville to 11 miles northwest of Andrews, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Bryson City, Robbinsville, Cherokee, Town Of Santeetlah, Smoky Mountains-Newfound Gap, Lake Santeetlah, Smoky Mountains-Balsam Mountain, Smoky Mountains-Big Creek, Smoky Mountains-Deep Creek and Smoky Mountains-Oconaluftee. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Graham County, NCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Graham, Haywood, Jackson, Macon, Swain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 10:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A few trees and power lines will be blown down in the warned area. Hail can cause major property damage, especially to vehicles. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Graham; Haywood; Jackson; Macon; Swain The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Macon County in western North Carolina Northwestern Jackson County in western North Carolina Swain County in western North Carolina Graham County in western North Carolina Northwestern Haywood County in western North Carolina * Until 1145 AM EDT. * At 1056 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Jefferson City to 12 miles west of Gatlinburg to 13 miles northwest of Robbinsville to 10 miles south of Madisonville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Bryson City, Robbinsville, Cherokee, Town Of Santeetlah, Smoky Mountains-Newfound Gap, Smoky Mountains-Fontana Area, Lake Santeetlah, Smoky Mountains-Balsam Mountain, Fontana Lake and Smoky Mountains-Big Creek. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH