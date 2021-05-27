Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Auxiliary rapid identification of pathogenic and antagonistic microorganisms associated with Coptis chinensis root rot by high-throughput sequencing

By Hailang Liao, Ling Huang, Na Li, Wenjia Ke, Yiqing Xiang, Yuntong Ma
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoot rot reduces the yield and medical quality of C. chinensis (Cc). Previous studies of Coptis root rot focused on the identification of pathogens and the rhizosphere microbial community composition. The present study aimed to identify potential pathogenic and antagonistic microorganisms associated with root rot based on a high-throughput sequencing technique to prevent this disease. Healthy and diseased Cc in the endosphere and rhizosphere from the same field were collected to investigate the differences in microbiome composition and function. The results showed that the composition and function of microbes were different. The numbers of animal pathogens, soil saprotrophs, plant saprotrophs, and wood saprotrophs in the endosphere of diseased Cc were higher than those in the healthy endosphere and were dominated by Phaeosphaeriaceae, Cladorrhinum, Fusarium, Exophiala, and Melanommataceae. Fusarium, Volutella, Cladorrhinum, Cylindrocarpon, and Exophiala were significantly enriched in the endosphere of the diseased plants. Co-occurrence network analysis showed that Bacillus was negatively correlated with Fusarium, Volutella, and Cylindrocarpon, indicating that Bacillus may be antagonistic microorganisms. To verify the sequencing results, F. solani and F. avenaceum were isolated and verified as pathogens, and 14 Bacillus strains were isolated, which displayed an apparent suppression effect against the two pathogens on PDA medium and detached roots. The strategy of high-throughput sequencing has the potential for the comprehensive identification of pathogenic and antagonistic microorganisms for plant disease. These results provide research ideas and microbial resources for future studies on mitigating or preventing root rot damage to Cc.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Science#Plant Nutrition#Nature Plants#Pathogenic Bacteria#Endosphere#Franch#Sra#Mhb#Elad#L C Ciancio#E Fontaine#H Stanley#F Steinberg#C M J Schenk#Kegg#Illumina#Isme#Panax#Axygen Biosciences#Y X
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
AgricultureNature.com

Novel duck reovirus exhibits pathogenicity to specific pathogen-free chickens by the subcutaneous route

To study the pathogenicity of new duck reovirus (NDRV) to chickens, eighty 3-day-old SPF chickens were equally divided into two groups. The experimental group was inoculated with a NDRV challenge strain of 100 μL (10–5.00 ELD50/0.1 mL) by the subcutaneous (s.c.) route, and the control group was inoculated with 100 μL of sterile phosphate-buffered saline (PBS) by the same route. In the experimental group, chickens exhibited introflexion of claws, performing of splits, stunting syndrome, weight loss and death. Gross lesions such as enlargement and yellowish-white focal necroses were observed in the liver and spleen. Microscopic changes were typical including varying degrees of hepatocyte steatosis and necrosis, splenic lymphocyte necrosis, interstitial pneumonia. Viral loads were detected in lung, liver, heart, spleen, duodenum, burse and kidney. The liver and spleen viral loads remained a much higher level and maintained for a longer time, suggesting that these tissues might be the target organs. In summary, NDRV can cause systemic infections and death in chickens, which indicated that chickens may be infected by NDRV in poultry production.
WildlifeNature.com

Identification of pathogens in the invasive hornet Vespa velutina and in native Hymenoptera (Apidae, Vespidae) from SW-Europe

Invasive species contribute to deteriorate the health of ecosystems due to their direct effects on native fauna and the local parasite-host dynamics. We studied the potential impact of the invasive hornet Vespa velutina on the European parasite-host system by comparing the patterns of diversity and abundance of pathogens (i.e. Microsporidia: Nosematidae; Euglenozoa: Trypanosomatidae and Apicomplexa: Lipotrophidae) in European V. velutina specimens with those in the native European hornet Vespa crabro, as well as other common Hymenoptera (genera Vespula, Polistes and Bombus). We show that (i) V. velutina harbours most common hymenopteran enteropathogens as well as several new parasitic taxa. (ii) Parasite diversity in V. velutina is most similar to that of V. crabro. (iii) No unambiguous evidence of pathogen release by V. velutina was detected. This evidence together with the extraordinary population densities that V. velutina reaches in Europe (around of 100,000 individuals per km2 per year), mean that this invasive species could severely alter the native pathogen-host dynamics either by actively contributing to the dispersal of the parasites and/or by directly interacting with them, which could have unexpected long-term harmful consequences on the native entomofauna.
ScienceNature.com

Superspreading of airborne pathogens in a heterogeneous world

Epidemics are regularly associated with reports of superspreading: single individuals infecting many others. How do we determine if such events are due to people inherently being biological superspreaders or simply due to random chance? We present an analytically solvable model for airborne diseases which reveal the spreading statistics of epidemics in socio-spatial heterogeneous spaces and provide a baseline to which data may be compared. In contrast to classical SIR models, we explicitly model social events where airborne pathogen transmission allows a single individual to infect many simultaneously, a key feature that generates distinctive output statistics. We find that diseases that have a short duration of high infectiousness can give extreme statistics such as 20% infecting more than 80%, depending on the socio-spatial heterogeneity. Quantifying this by a distribution over sizes of social gatherings, tracking data of social proximity for university students suggest that this can be a approximated by a power law. Finally, we study mitigation efforts applied to our model. We find that the effect of banning large gatherings works equally well for diseases with any duration of infectiousness, but depends strongly on socio-spatial heterogeneity.
CancerNature.com

High-throughput screening for natural compound-based autophagy modulators reveals novel chemotherapeutic mode of action for arzanol

Autophagy is an intracellular recycling pathway with implications for intracellular homeostasis and cell survival. Its pharmacological modulation can aid chemotherapy by sensitizing cancer cells toward approved drugs and overcoming chemoresistance. Recent translational data on autophagy modulators show promising results in reducing tumor growth and metastasis, but also reveal a need for more specific compounds and novel lead structures. Here, we searched for such autophagy-modulating compounds in a flow cytometry-based high-throughput screening of an in-house natural compound library. We successfully identified novel inducers and inhibitors of the autophagic pathway. Among these, we identified arzanol as an autophagy-modulating drug that causes the accumulation of ATG16L1-positive structures, while it also induces the accumulation of lipidated LC3. Surprisingly, we observed a reduction of the size of autophagosomes compared to the bafilomycin control and a pronounced accumulation of p62/SQSTM1 in response to arzanol treatment in HeLa cells. We, therefore, speculate that arzanol acts both as an inducer of early autophagosome biogenesis and as an inhibitor of later autophagy events. We further show that arzanol is able to sensitize RT-112 bladder cancer cells towards cisplatin (CDDP). Its anticancer activity was confirmed in monotherapy against both CDDP-sensitive and -resistant bladder cancer cells. We classified arzanol as a novel mitotoxin that induces the fragmentation of mitochondria, and we identified a series of targets for arzanol that involve proteins of the class of mitochondria-associated quinone-binding oxidoreductases. Collectively, our results suggest arzanol as a valuable tool for autophagy research and as a lead compound for drug development in cancer therapy.
WildlifeNature.com

Identification of the PmWEEP locus controlling weeping traits in Prunus mume through an integrated genome-wide association study and quantitative trait locus mapping

Weeping Prunus mume (mei) has long been cultivated in East Asia for its specific ornamental value. However, little is known about the regulatory mechanism of the weeping trait in mei, which limits molecular breeding for the improvement of weeping-type cultivars. Here, we quantified the weeping trait in mei using nested phenotyping of 214 accessions and 342 F1 hybrids. Two major associated loci were identified from the genome-wide association study (GWAS), which was conducted using 3,014,409 single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) derived from resequencing, and 8 QTLs and 55 epistatic loci were identified from QTL mapping using 7,545 specific lengths amplified fragment (SLAF) markers. Notably, an overlapping PmWEEP major QTL was fine mapped within a 0.29 Mb region on chromosome 7 (Pa7), and a core SNP locus closely associated with the weeping trait was screened and validated. Furthermore, a total of 22 genes in the PmWEEP QTL region were expressed in weeping or upright mei based on RNA-seq analysis. Among them, only a novel gene (Pm024213) containing a thioredoxin (Trx) domain was found to be close to the core SNP and specifically expressed in buds and branches of weeping mei. Co-expression analysis of Pm024213 showed that most of the related genes were involved in auxin and lignin biosynthesis. These findings provide insights into the regulatory mechanism of the weeping trait and effective molecular markers for molecular-assisted breeding in Prunus mume.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Chemistry and biology of sulfur containing natural products from marine microorganisms

The intriguing chemistry and biology of sulfur?containing natural products from marine microorganisms (1987-2020) https://doi.org/10.1007/s42995-021-00101-2 Announcing a new publication for Marine Life Science & Technology journal. In this review article the authors Yang Hai, Mei?Yan Wei, Chang?Yun Wang, Yu?Cheng Gu and Chang?Lun Shao from Ocean University of China, Qingdao, China and Syngenta Jealott's Hill International Research Centre, Berkshire, UK consider the chemistry and biology of sulfur?containing natural products from marine microorganisms. Natural products derived from marine microorganisms are a potential source of new compounds for drug discovery. The marine environment hosts many sulfur-containing natural products with numerous biological functionalities, for example, antitumor, antibiotic, anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties. The authors of this article have provided a comprehensive overview of the sulfur-containing natural products that are non-sulfated and have been isolated from marine organisms. The overview covers the published literature from January 1987 to December 2020. A total of 484 compounds were recorded. Of these 59.9% were thioethers, 29.8% were thiazole/thiazoline-containing compounds and 10.3% were sulfoxides, sulfones, thioesters etc. A selection of 133 compounds were further discussed in relation to their structure-activity relationships, mechanisms of action, biosynthesis, and druggability.
WildlifeNature.com

Pathogen effector recognition-dependent association of NRG1 with EDS1 and SAG101 in TNL receptor immunity

Plants utilise intracellular nucleotide-binding, leucine-rich repeat (NLR) immune receptors to detect pathogen effectors and activate local and systemic defence. NRG1 and ADR1 “helper” NLRs (RNLs) cooperate with enhanced disease susceptibility 1 (EDS1), senescence-associated gene 101 (SAG101) and phytoalexin-deficient 4 (PAD4) lipase-like proteins to mediate signalling from TIR domain NLR receptors (TNLs). The mechanism of RNL/EDS1 family protein cooperation is not understood. Here, we present genetic and molecular evidence for exclusive EDS1/SAG101/NRG1 and EDS1/PAD4/ADR1 co-functions in TNL immunity. Using immunoprecipitation and mass spectrometry, we show effector recognition-dependent interaction of NRG1 with EDS1 and SAG101, but not PAD4. An EDS1-SAG101 complex interacts with NRG1, and EDS1-PAD4 with ADR1, in an immune-activated state. NRG1 requires an intact nucleotide-binding P-loop motif, and EDS1 a functional EP domain and its partner SAG101, for induced association and immunity. Thus, two distinct modules (NRG1/EDS1/SAG101 and ADR1/EDS1/PAD4) mediate TNL receptor defence signalling.
WildlifePhys.org

How plants ward off a dangerous world of pathogens

The world's plants, immobile and rooted in soil which contains potentially lethal micro-organisms, face a constant threat from invading pathogens. In recent years, however, scientists have discovered that plant species employ sophisticated immune strategies that differ from —but also shares similarities with—the ways humans combat infections. In a study published...
ScienceNature.com

High-altitude population neonatal and maternal phenotypes associated with birthweight protection

States which reduce foetal oxygen delivery are associated with impaired intrauterine growth. Hypoxia results when barometric pressure falls with ascent to altitude, and with it the partial pressure of inspired oxygen (‘hypobaric hypoxia’). birthweight is reduced when native lowlanders gestate at such high altitude (HA)—an effect mitigated in native (millennia) HA populations. Studying HA populations offer a route to explore the mechanisms by which hypoxia impacts foetal growth.
ScienceBioMed Central

BUTTERFLY: addressing the pooled amplification paradox with unique molecular identifiers in single-cell RNA-seq

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 174 (2021) Cite this article. The incorporation of unique molecular identifiers (UMIs) in single-cell RNA-seq assays makes possible the identification of duplicated molecules, thereby facilitating the counting of distinct molecules from sequenced reads. However, we show that the naïve removal of duplicates can lead to a bias due to a “pooled amplification paradox,” and we propose an improved quantification method based on unseen species modeling. Our correction called BUTTERFLY uses a zero truncated negative binomial estimator implemented in the kallisto bustools workflow. We demonstrate its efficacy across cell types and genes and show that in some cases it can invert the relative abundance of genes.
ScienceNature.com

Designing an irreversible metabolic switch for scalable induction of microbial chemical production

Bacteria can be harnessed to synthesise high-value chemicals. A promising strategy for increasing productivity uses inducible control systems to switch metabolism from growth to chemical synthesis once a large population of cell factories are generated. However, use of expensive chemical inducers limits scalability of this approach for biotechnological applications. Switching using cheap nutrients is an appealing alternative, but their tightly regulated uptake and consumption again limits scalability. Here, using mathematical models of fatty acid uptake in E. coli as an exemplary case study, we unravel how the cell’s native regulation and program of induction can be engineered to minimise inducer usage. We show that integrating positive feedback loops into the circuitry creates an irreversible metabolic switch, which, requiring only temporary induction, drastically reduces inducer usage. Our proposed switch should be widely applicable, irrespective of the product of interest, and brings closer the realization of scalable and sustainable microbial chemical production.
ScienceNature.com

2,3-Butanediol synthesis from glucose supplies NADH for elimination of toxic acetate produced during overflow metabolism

Overflow metabolism-caused acetate accumulation is a major problem that restricts industrial applications of various bacteria. 2,3-Butanediol (2,3-BD) synthesis in microorganisms is an ancient metabolic process with unidentified functions. We demonstrate here that acetate increases and then decreases during the growth of a bacterium Enterobacter cloacae subsp. dissolvens SDM. Both bifunctional acetaldehyde/ethanol dehydrogenase AdhE-catalyzed ethanol production and acetate-induced 2,3-BD biosynthesis are indispensable for the elimination of acetate generated during overflow metabolism. 2,3-BD biosynthesis from glucose supplies NADH required for acetate elimination via AdhE-catalyzed ethanol production. The coupling strategy involving 2,3-BD biosynthesis and ethanol production is widely distributed in bacteria and is important for toxic acetate elimination. Finally, we realized the co-production of ethanol and acetoin from chitin, the second most abundant natural biopolymer whose catabolism involves inevitable acetate production through the coupling acetate elimination strategy. The synthesis of a non-toxic chemical such as 2,3-BD may be viewed as a unique overflow metabolism with desirable metabolic functions.
ScienceNature.com

The zinc-finger protein Red1 orchestrates MTREC submodules and binds the Mtl1 helicase arch domain

Cryptic unstable transcripts (CUTs) are rapidly degraded by the nuclear exosome in a process requiring the RNA helicase Mtr4 and specific adaptor complexes for RNA substrate recognition. The PAXT and MTREC complexes have recently been identified as homologous exosome adaptors in human and fission yeast, respectively. The eleven-subunit MTREC comprises the zinc-finger protein Red1 and the Mtr4 homologue Mtl1. Here, we use yeast two-hybrid and pull-down assays to derive a detailed interaction map. We show that Red1 bridges MTREC submodules and serves as the central scaffold. In the crystal structure of a minimal Mtl1/Red1 complex an unstructured region adjacent to the Red1 zinc-finger domain binds to both the Mtl1 KOW domain and stalk helices. This interaction extends the canonical interface seen in Mtr4-adaptor complexes. In vivo mutational analysis shows that this interface is essential for cell survival. Our results add to Mtr4 versatility and provide mechanistic insights into the MTREC complex.
ScienceNature.com

Extracellular mutation induces an allosteric effect across the membrane and hampers the activity of MRP1 (ABCC1)

Dynamic conformational changes play a major role in the function of proteins, including the ATP-Binding Cassette (ABC) transporters. Multidrug Resistance Protein 1 (MRP1) is an ABC exporter that protects cells from toxic molecules. Overexpression of MRP1 has been shown to confer Multidrug Resistance (MDR), a phenomenon in which cancer cells are capable to defend themselves against a broad variety of drugs. In this study, we used varied computational techniques to explore the unique F583A mutation that is known to essentially lock the transporter in a low-affinity solute binding state. We demonstrate how macro-scale conformational changes affect MRP1’s stability and dynamics, and how these changes correspond to micro-scale structural perturbations in helices 10–11 and the nucleotide-binding domains (NBDs) of the protein in regions known to be crucial for its ATPase activity. We demonstrate how a single substitution of an outward-facing aromatic amino acid causes a long-range allosteric effect that propagates across the membrane, ranging from the extracellular ECL5 loop to the cytoplasmic NBD2 over a distance of nearly 75 Å, leaving the protein in a non-functional state, and provide the putative allosteric pathway. The identified allosteric structural pathway is not only in agreement with experimental data but enhances our mechanical understanding of MRP1, thereby facilitating the rational design of chemosensitizers toward the success of chemotherapy treatments.
ChemistryNature.com

A single atom change turns insulating saturated wires into molecular conductors

We present an efficient strategy to modulate tunnelling in molecular junctions by changing the tunnelling decay coefficient, β, by terminal-atom substitution which avoids altering the molecular backbone. By varying X = H, F, Cl, Br, I in junctions with S(CH2)(10-18)X, current densities (J) increase >4 orders of magnitude, creating molecular conductors via reduction of β from 0.75 to 0.25 Å−1. Impedance measurements show tripled dielectric constants (εr) with X = I, reduced HOMO-LUMO gaps and tunnelling-barrier heights, and 5-times reduced contact resistance. These effects alone cannot explain the large change in β. Density-functional theory shows highly localized, X-dependent potential drops at the S(CH2)nX//electrode interface that modifies the tunnelling barrier shape. Commonly-used tunnelling models neglect localized potential drops and changes in εr. Here, we demonstrate experimentally that \(\beta \propto 1/\sqrt{{\varepsilon }_{r}}\), suggesting highly-polarizable terminal-atoms act as charge traps and highlighting the need for new charge transport models that account for dielectric effects in molecular tunnelling junctions.
ScienceNature.com

Rg1 exerts protective effect in CPZ-induced demyelination mouse model via inhibiting CXCL10-mediated glial response

Myelin damage and abnormal remyelination processes lead to central nervous system dysfunction. Glial activation-induced microenvironment changes are characteristic features of the diseases with myelin abnormalities. We previously showed that ginsenoside Rg1, a main component of ginseng, ameliorated MPTP-mediated myelin damage in mice, but the underlying mechanisms are unclear. In this study we investigated the effects of Rg1 and mechanisms in cuprizone (CPZ)-induced demyelination mouse model. Mice were treated with CPZ solution (300 mg· kg−1· d−1, ig) for 5 weeks; from week 2, the mice received Rg1 (5, 10, and 20 mg· kg−1· d−1, ig) for 4 weeks. We showed that Rg1 administration dose-dependently alleviated bradykinesia and improved CPZ-disrupted motor coordination ability in CPZ-treated mice. Furthermore, Rg1 administration significantly decreased demyelination and axonal injury in pathological assays. We further revealed that the neuroprotective effects of Rg1 were associated with inhibiting CXCL10-mediated modulation of glial response, which was mediated by NF-κB nuclear translocation and CXCL10 promoter activation. In microglial cell line BV-2, we demonstrated that the effects of Rg1 on pro-inflammatory and migratory phenotypes of microglia were related to CXCL10, while Rg1-induced phagocytosis of microglia was not directly related to CXCL10. In CPZ-induced demyelination mouse model, injection of AAV-CXCL10 shRNA into mouse lateral ventricles 3 weeks prior CPZ treatment occluded the beneficial effects of Rg1 administration in behavioral and pathological assays. In conclusion, CXCL10 mediates the protective role of Rg1 in CPZ-induced demyelination mouse model. This study provides new insight into potential disease-modifying therapies for myelin abnormalities.
PhysicsNature.com

Absence of Hall effect due to Berry curvature in phase space

Transverse current due to Berry curvature in phase space is formulated based on the Boltzmann equations with the semiclassical equations of motion for an electron wave packet. It is shown that the Hall effect due to the phase space Berry curvature is absent because the contributions from “anomalous velocity” and “effective Lorentz force” are completely cancelled out.
ScienceNature.com

Cellular and physiological circadian mechanisms drive diurnal cell proliferation and expansion of white adipose tissue

Hyperplastic expansion of white adipose tissue (WAT) relies in part on the proliferation of adipocyte precursor cells residing in the stromal vascular cell fraction (SVF) of WAT. This study reveals a circadian clock- and feeding-induced diurnal pattern of cell proliferation in the SVF of visceral and subcutaneous WAT in vivo, with higher proliferation of visceral adipocyte progenitor cells subsequent to feeding in lean mice. Fasting or loss of rhythmic feeding eliminates this diurnal proliferation, while high fat feeding or genetic disruption of the molecular circadian clock modifies the temporal expression of proliferation genes and impinges on diurnal SVF proliferation in eWAT. Surprisingly, high fat diet reversal, sufficient to reverse elevated SVF proliferation in eWAT, was insufficient in restoring diurnal patterns of SVF proliferation, suggesting that high fat diet induces a sustained disruption of the adipose circadian clock. In conclusion, the circadian clock and feeding simultaneously impart dynamic, regulatory control of adipocyte progenitor proliferation, which may be a critical determinant of adipose tissue expansion and health over time.
CancerNature.com

The stem cell revolution: on the role of CD164 as a human stem cell marker

Accurately defining hierarchical relationships between human stem cells and their progeny, and using this knowledge for new cellular therapies, will undoubtedly lead to further successful treatments for life threatening and chronic diseases, which represent substantial burdens on patient quality of life and to healthcare systems globally. Clinical translation relies in part on appropriate biomarker, in vitro manipulation and transplantation strategies. CD164 has recently been cited as an important biomarker for enriching both human haematopoietic and skeletal stem cells, yet a thorough description of extant human CD164 monoclonal antibody (Mab) characteristics, which are critical for identifying and purifying these stem cells, was not discussed in these articles. Here, we highlight earlier but crucial research describing these relevant characteristics, including the differing human CD164 Mab avidities and their binding sites on the human CD164 sialomucin, which importantly may affect subsequent stem cell function and fate.