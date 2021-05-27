Cancel
Amery, WI

Weather Forecast For Amery

Posted by 
Amery Daily
Amery Daily
 5 days ago

AMERY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aDEhqh500

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain in the day; while rain likely during night

    • High 46 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 59 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight Chance Rain Showers

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Amery Daily

Amery Daily

Amery, WI
ABOUT

With Amery Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Amery, WI Posted by
Amery Daily

Friday has sun for Amery — 3 ways to make the most of it

(AMERY, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Amery. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Polk County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near a lake or river, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Polk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL POLK COUNTY At 443 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Amery, or 29 miles north of River Falls, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Clear Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Polk County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near a lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Polk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL POLK COUNTY At 419 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Amery, or 33 miles north of River Falls, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Amery, Wanderoos and Deronda. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH