Weather Forecast For Amery

AMERY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Rain in the day; while rain likely during night High 46 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night High 59 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 64 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Slight Chance Rain Showers High 64 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



