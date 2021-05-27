Weather Forecast For Amery
AMERY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Rain in the day; while rain likely during night
- High 46 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night
- High 59 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight Chance Rain Showers
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
