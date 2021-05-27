Cancel
Rotonda West, FL

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Rotonda West

Rotonda West Digest
Rotonda West Digest
 5 days ago

(ROTONDA WEST, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rotonda West. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rotonda West:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aDEhpoM00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • 1 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

