Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pratt, KS

Sun forecast for Pratt — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Pratt Voice
Pratt Voice
 5 days ago

(PRATT, KS) A sunny Thursday is here for Pratt, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pratt:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aDEhoAr00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 51 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance light rain then chance t-storms in the day; while chance t-storms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pratt Voice

Pratt Voice

Pratt, KS
7
Followers
50
Post
544
Views
ABOUT

With Pratt Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pratt, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Sun Thursday#Light Rain#Chance T Storms#Ks#Nws Data#Picnic#Face#Risk Levels#Snacks#Gathering Sizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Pratt, KSPosted by
Pratt Voice

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Pratt

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pratt: Wednesday, May 19: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly Cloudy; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Barber County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barber, Comanche, Edwards, Ford, Kiowa, Pawnee, Pratt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 19:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barber; Comanche; Edwards; Ford; Kiowa; Pawnee; Pratt; Stafford SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1227 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Stafford to 8 miles south of Greensburg. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pratt, Larned, Kinsley, St. John, Stafford, Greensburg, Haviland, Macksville, Lewis, Mullinville, Offerle, Garfield, Iuka, Preston, Hudson, Cullison, Belpre, Coats, Seward and Wilmore.
Barber County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barber, Pratt, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 23:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barber; Pratt; Stafford The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Barber County in south central Kansas Southeastern Stafford County in south central Kansas Pratt County in south central Kansas * Until midnight CDT. * At 1114 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dillwyn to near Sun City, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pratt, Medicine Lodge, St. John, Stafford, Iuka, Preston, Sawyer, Cullison, Isabel, Coats, Lake City, Sun City, Byers, Zenith, Cairo and Neola. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa, Pratt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 23:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kiowa; Pratt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR KIOWA...SOUTHWESTERN STAFFORD...SOUTHERN EDWARDS AND WESTERN PRATT COUNTIES At 1104 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hopewell, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pratt, Greensburg, Haviland, Macksville, Mullinville, Iuka, Cullison, Coats, Byers, Fellsburg, Hopewell, Wellsford, Croft, Centerview and Trousdale. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH