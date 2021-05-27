Beaver Dam Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BEAVER DAM, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
