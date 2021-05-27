Beaver Dam Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-09 21:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding is possible and rivers are forecast to exceed bankfull. If you are in the advisory area remain alert to possible flooding, or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued Monday. Target Area: Butler; Muhlenberg; Ohio The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Kentucky Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties. The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flood Advisory for the Green River at Rochester. * For this evening. * At 6:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 17.6 feet. The river fell below flood stage Sunday afternoon. * Action stage is 14.0 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM CDT Sunday was 17.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to continue falling to 12.8 feet by Friday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Rochester Ferry stops operation. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Reeds and Rochester Ferries remain closed. KY 369 floods one mile north of Rochester.