Beaver Dam, KY

Beaver Dam Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Beaver Dam Post
Beaver Dam Post
 5 days ago

BEAVER DAM, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMzfK_0aDEhmPP00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

