South Hill, VA

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in South Hill

Posted by 
South Hill Dispatch
South Hill Dispatch
 5 days ago

(SOUTH HILL, VA) A sunny Thursday is here for South Hill, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for South Hill:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0aDEhkdx00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

