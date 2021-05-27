Cancel
Philomath, OR

Philomath Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Philomath Dispatch
Philomath Dispatch
 5 days ago

PHILOMATH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMzfK_0aDEhisV00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then patchy fog during night

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

