Philomath Weather Forecast
PHILOMATH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then patchy fog during night
- High 62 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
