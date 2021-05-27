Oak Grove Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OAK GROVE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
