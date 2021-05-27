Cancel
Oak Grove, LA

Oak Grove Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Oak Grove Digest
Oak Grove Digest
 5 days ago

OAK GROVE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWZZ7_0aDEhhzm00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Oak Grove Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Morehouse Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Morehouse, West Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Morehouse; West Carroll A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN CHICOT AND SOUTHEASTERN ASHLEY COUNTIES...MOREHOUSE AND NORTHERN WEST CARROLL PARISHES UNTIL 915 PM CDT At 829 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Wilmot to 11 miles northeast of Farmerville. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Oak Grove around 905 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Kilbourne, Mer Rouge and Bonita. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southeastern Arkansas...and northeastern Louisiana. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northeastern Louisiana.
West Carroll Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for West Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 21:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: West Carroll The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern West Carroll Parish in northeastern Louisiana * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 908 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oak Grove, or 11 miles southeast of Wilmot, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Oak Grove around 920 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Kilbourne and Forest. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Morehouse Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Morehouse, West Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Morehouse; West Carroll FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR ASHLEY AND CHICOT COUNTIES AND MOREHOUSE AND NORTHERN WEST CARROLL PARISHES At 157 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain continuing to move across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. Additional rainfall of up to an inch is expected for the next one to two hours. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bastrop, Crossett, Hamburg, Lake Village, Dermott, Eudora, Wilmot, North Crossett, West Crossett, Oak Grove, Portland, Montrose, Parkdale, Fountain Hill, Jones, Berlin, Snyder, Galion, Beekman and Goodwill. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 2 HOURS
East Carroll Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for East Carroll, West Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 12:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: East Carroll; West Carroll A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN CHICOT COUNTY...NORTHEASTERN EAST CARROLL AND WEST CARROLL PARISHES...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN ISSAQUENA COUNTIES At 1257 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oak Grove, or 9 miles northwest of Lake Providence, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near Lake Providence and Shelburn around 105 PM CDT. Millikin and Gassoway around 110 PM CDT. Glen Allan around 130 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Mayersville, Kilbourne, Forest and Pioneer. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for southeastern Arkansas...northeastern Louisiana...and northwestern and west central Mississippi. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
East Carroll Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for East Carroll, Franklin, Madison, Richland, West Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 12:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: East Carroll; Franklin; Madison; Richland; West Carroll The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern East Carroll Parish in northeastern Louisiana Western Madison Parish in northeastern Louisiana Richland Parish in northeastern Louisiana Southwestern West Carroll Parish in northeastern Louisiana Northern Franklin Parish in northeastern Louisiana West central Issaquena County in west central Mississippi * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 1256 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Beekman to near Start to 11 miles northwest of Columbia, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Start around 100 PM CDT. Rayville around 105 PM CDT. Buckner and Holly Ridge around 120 PM CDT. Alto around 125 PM CDT. Mangham, Archibald and Warden around 130 PM CDT. Darnell around 135 PM CDT. Monticello around 140 PM CDT. Crowville around 145 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Baskin and Epps. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for northeastern Louisiana...and west central Mississippi. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH