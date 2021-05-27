Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glendive, MT

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Glendive

Posted by 
Glendive Bulletin
Glendive Bulletin
 5 days ago

(GLENDIVE, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Glendive. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Glendive:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aDEhg7300

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 56 °F, low 36 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 72 °F, low 42 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Glendive Bulletin

Glendive Bulletin

Glendive, MT
3
Followers
50
Post
472
Views
ABOUT

With Glendive Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendive, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Picnic#Mt#Sun Today#Snacks#Nws Data#Gathering Sizes#Risk Levels#Face#Jumping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Glendive, MTPosted by
Glendive Bulletin

Sports wrap: Glendive

(GLENDIVE, MT) Glendive sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Glendive, MTPosted by
Glendive Bulletin

Daily Weather Forecast For Glendive

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Glendive: Monday, May 24: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 25: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 26: Rain Showers Likely; Thursday, May 27: Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Glendive, MTPosted by
Glendive Bulletin

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Glendive

(GLENDIVE, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Glendive. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.
Glendive, MTPosted by
Glendive Bulletin

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(GLENDIVE, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Glendive. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Glendive, MTroundupweb.com

Intake Paddlefish Season 2021

Glendive - May 10 - The 2021 paddlefish season will begin 6 a.m., May 15 at Intake Fishing access point, Glendive. Fisherman prepare for the absence of our boat shuttle to opposite shore and the fish shuttle from the Sidney location. Cutting and other services will remain in place as previous years.