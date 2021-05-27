Cancel
Magnolia, MS

Weather Forecast For Magnolia

Posted by 
Magnolia News Beat
 5 days ago

MAGNOLIA, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DYVa_0aDEheLb00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy fog in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Magnolia, MS
ABOUT

With Magnolia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

