Demopolis, AL

Demopolis Weather Forecast

Demopolis Journal
 5 days ago

DEMOPOLIS, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Isl0d_0aDEhaoh00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Demopolis, AL
ABOUT

With Demopolis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Demopolis, AL
Demopolis Journal

Wednesday sun alert in Demopolis — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(DEMOPOLIS, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Demopolis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Demopolis, AL
Demopolis Journal

Demopolis is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(DEMOPOLIS, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Demopolis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Greene County, ALweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 11:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam affecting Greene, Marengo and Hale Counties. .Flooding continues on the Black Warrior River and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by this evening, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam. * Until Saturday morning. * At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 91.2 feet. * Flood stage is 90.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Friday evening and continue falling to 78.5 feet Tuesday evening.
Hale County, ALweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hale, Marengo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, southwestern and west central Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hale; Marengo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR MARENGO AND HALE COUNTIES At 445 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Knoxville to near Nanafalia, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Wind damage has been reported with this line of storms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Demopolis, Greensboro, Linden, Jefferson, Moundville, Thomaston, Akron, Sweet Water, Newbern, Myrtlewood, Faunsdale, Dayton, Nanafalia, Consul, Magnolia, Sawyerville, Wayne, Miller, Vineland and Arcola. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH