Houston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HOUSTON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
