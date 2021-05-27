Cancel
Houston, MS

Houston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Houston Updates
Houston Updates
 5 days ago

HOUSTON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSdPa_0aDEhX7O00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Houston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

