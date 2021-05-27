Houston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

HOUSTON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 91 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Friday, May 28 Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 90 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 89 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



