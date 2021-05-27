Pinckneyville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PINCKNEYVILLE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.