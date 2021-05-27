Cancel
Pinckneyville, IL

Pinckneyville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Pinckneyville News Alert
 5 days ago

PINCKNEYVILLE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Pinckneyville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Get weather-ready — Pinckneyville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pinckneyville: Wednesday, May 19: Scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Franklin County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 12:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Jackson; Jefferson; Perry; Wayne SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR PERRY...WAYNE JEFFERSON...JACKSON...FRANKLIN AND PERRY COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM CDT At 1225 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Nashville Illinois to near St. Mary Missouri. Movement was east at 35 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Mount Vernon, Perryville, Murphysboro, Du Quoin, Pinckneyville, Christopher, Rend Lake Area, and Sesser.