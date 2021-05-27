Pinckneyville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PINCKNEYVILLE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 85 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 23 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.