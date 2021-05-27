Cancel
Marion, KY

Weather Forecast For Marion

Marion News Flash
Marion News Flash
 5 days ago

MARION, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0aDEhShl00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Marion, KY
