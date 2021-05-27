Weather Forecast For Marion
MARION, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.