Weather Forecast For Marion

MARION, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night High 84 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 mph



