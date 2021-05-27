Cancel
Prairie Du Chien, WI

Prairie Du Chien Daily Weather Forecast

Prairie Du Chien News Alert
 5 days ago

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aDEhQwJ00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then light rain during night

    • High 53 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Light rain likely then rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then areas of frost during night

    • High 52 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Prairie Du Chien, WI
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Buffalo, Crawford, Grant, La Crosse, Richland, Trempealeau by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Buffalo; Crawford; Grant; La Crosse; Richland; Trempealeau; Vernon FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 to 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Buffalo, Crawford, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Crawford; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Richland; Trempealeau; Vernon Scattered Storms Into The Evening Storms have quickly developed across the area late this afternoon, and will persist through the evening. The stronger storms will produce hail up to 1/2 inch along with gusty winds and brief, heavy downpours. Isolated severe storms will also be possible, mostly until mid evening. Take shelter indoors should storms near your location.