Prairie Du Chien Daily Weather Forecast
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then light rain during night
- High 53 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Light rain likely then rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then areas of frost during night
- High 52 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.