Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ruidoso, NM

Thursday has sun for Ruidoso — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Ruidoso Post
Ruidoso Post
 5 days ago

(RUIDOSO, NM) A sunny Thursday is here for Ruidoso, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ruidoso:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VK7q9_0aDEhLlu00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 47 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 47 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ruidoso Post

Ruidoso Post

Ruidoso, NM
14
Followers
48
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ruidoso Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruidoso, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Sun Thursday#Picnic#Face#Thunderstorms#Snacks#Nws Data#Gathering Sizes#Covid 19 Restrictions#Nm#Risk Levels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Ruidoso, NMPosted by
Ruidoso Post

Ruidoso Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ruidoso: Tuesday, June 1: Patchy fog in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, June 2: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, June 3: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, June 4: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Ruidoso, NMPosted by
Ruidoso Post

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Ruidoso

(RUIDOSO, NM) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Ruidoso area, click here.
Ruidoso, NMPosted by
Ruidoso Post

Get weather-ready — Ruidoso’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ruidoso: Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Ruidoso, NMPosted by
Ruidoso Post

Live events on the horizon in Ruidoso

1. Fathers Day Weekend/Salute to Healthcare Heros at Ruidoso Downs Race Track; 2. Aspenfest Festival in Wingfield Park; 3. 50TH Annual Ruidoso Art and Wine Festival — Ruidoso Convention Center; 4. Zia Festival Weekend — Ruidoso Jockey Club; 5. Wingfield Market;
Ruidoso, NMPosted by
Ruidoso Post

4-day forecast for Ruidoso

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ruidoso: Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while clear during night;
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

See a haboob overtake Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES – A Thursday-afternoon haboob, generated by thunderstorms near Ciudad Juárez, rolled over southern New Mexico. The event was captured in time-lapse video by New Mexico State Climatologist David DuBois. What is a haboob?. “Haboob is just an Arabic word for an intense dust storm,” Dubois told the Sun-News....
Ruidoso, NMPosted by
Ruidoso Post

Ruidoso’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ruidoso: Tuesday, May 11: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 12: Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Catron County, NMweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains NEAR CRITICAL TO CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR MONDAY .Very dry air with Minimum RH values in the single digits, ongoing drought conditions, and winds around 20 MPH will create high to very high fire danger for portions of southwest and south central New Mexico. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR VERY DRY CONDITIONS AND GUSTY WINDS FOR NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, 112, AND 113 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA... Southwest and South Central New Mexico including Fire weather zones 110, 111, 112, and 113. * WIND...20 to 25 MPH with gusts 30 to 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent * HIGHEST THREAT...is located across portions of the Bootheel, Rio Grande Valley, and Northern Lincoln National Forest. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Catron County, NMweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains NEAR CRITICAL TO CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR MONDAY .Very dry air with Minimum RH values in the single digits, ongoing drought conditions, and winds around 20 MPH will create high to very high fire danger for portions of southwest and south central New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR VERY DRY CONDITIONS AND GUSTY WINDS FOR NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, 112, AND 113 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM to 8 PM MDT Monday. * AFFECTED AREA... Southwest and South Central New Mexico including Fire weather zones 110, 111, 112, and 113. * WIND...20 to 25 MPH with gusts 30 to 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent * HIGHEST THREAT...is located across portions of the Bootheel, Rio Grande Valley, and Northern Lincoln National Forest. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Chaves County, NMweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Chavez Plains, Eddy Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Chavez Plains; Eddy Plains; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS IN THE GUADALUPE MOUNTAINS, SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS AND ADJACENT PLAINS * AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains and Eastern Culberson County. * TIMING...Saturday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Southwest 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the mountains. Southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the plains. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent. * RFTI...7 to 8 or extreme. * IMPACTS...Observe local burn bans. Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks.
Lincoln County, NMrdrnews.com

Three Rivers Fire 30% contained Wednesday

Crews have continued to make progress in further containing the Three Rivers Fire that has burned in the White Mountain Wilderness area in Lincoln County. An update released Wednesday morning by the Incident Management Team tasked with battling the fire stated that the fire was at 7,033 acres and is 30% contained.
Lincoln County, NMCurrent-Argus

Three Rivers Fire grows as winds pick up over weekend

The Three Rivers Fire in Lincoln County is 19% contained and grew to 7,119 acres on Sunday, May 2, per a news release from the National Forest Service. Sunday's update showed the fire grew from 6,951 acres on Saturday when it was 13 percent contained. The National Weather Service issued...