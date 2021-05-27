Cancel
Nebraska City, NE

Thursday rain in Nebraska City: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Nebraska City Post
Nebraska City Post
 5 days ago

(NEBRASKA CITY, NE) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Nebraska City Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nebraska City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0aDEhJ0S00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Nebraska City, NE
