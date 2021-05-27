Cancel
Crystal City, TX

Crystal City Daily Weather Forecast

Crystal City Digest
Crystal City Digest
 5 days ago

CRYSTAL CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Crystal City, TX
ABOUT

With Crystal City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Crystal City Digest

Where's the cheapest gas in Crystal City?

(CRYSTAL CITY, TX) According to Crystal City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 1901 N Us-83 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1901 N Us-83, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Medina County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Medina, Uvalde, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Medina; Uvalde; Zavala The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Frio County in south central Texas Southwestern Medina County in south central Texas Southeastern Uvalde County in south central Texas Northeastern Zavala County in south central Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 535 PM CDT, Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 2 and 7 inches of rain occurred earlier this afternoon and creeks are streams are still elevated. Local law enforcement and TXDOT reported flooded roadways, including FM 187 south of Sabinal. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Frio Town, Yancey and Knippa. This includes the following streams and drainages East Tehuacana Creek, Dinner Creek, Frio River, Nolton Creek, Fight and Holler Creek, Spring Branch, West Branch Live Oak Creek, Tehuacana Creek, Hondo Creek, Seco Creek, Yoledigo Creek, Parkers Creek, Cocklebur Creek, Brier Branch, West Squirrel Creek, Sabinal River, East Elm Creek, Liveoak Creek, Rancheros Creek, Blanco Creek, East Squirrel Creek, Elm Creek, Leona River and Live Oak Creek.
Crystal City Digest

Get weather-ready — Crystal City’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Crystal City: Tuesday, May 11: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, May 12: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 13: Mostly Cloudy; Friday, May 14: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Bandera County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bandera, Frio, Medina, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bandera; Frio; Medina; Zavala SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MEDINA...SOUTHEASTERN BANDERA EAST CENTRAL ZAVALA...FRIO AND NORTHWESTERN BEXAR COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM CDT At 636 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pipe Creek to 8 miles northeast of Loma Vista. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include San Antonio, Pearsall, Hondo, Devine, Dilley, Castroville, Helotes, Cross Mountain, Lytle, Natalia, Lacoste, North Pearsall, Moore, Hilltop, Bandera Falls, Noonan, The Dominion, Quihi, Dunlay and Mico. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas.
Maverick County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Maverick, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maverick; Zavala A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR MAVERICK...DIMMIT AND SOUTHWESTERN ZAVALA COUNTIES At 737 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles west of Cometa to near Asherton, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eagle Pass, Crystal City, Carrizo Springs, Big Wells, El Indio, Asherton, Chula Vista, Chula Vista-River Spur, Darling, Las Colonias, Brundage, Carrizo Hill, Gilson Groves, Las Vegas, Rosita, Paloma, Winter Haven, Cometa, Catarina and Farias Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Dimmit County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dimmit, Maverick, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 18:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dimmit; Maverick; Zavala The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maverick County in south central Texas Dimmit County in south central Texas Southwestern Zavala County in south central Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 659 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southwest of El Indio to 8 miles east of Chupadera Ranch Airport, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eagle Pass, Crystal City, Carrizo Springs, Big Wells, El Indio, Asherton, Chula Vista, Chula Vista-River Spur, Darling, Las Colonias, Brundage, Chaparral Wildlife Management Area, Light, Carrizo Hill, Gilson Groves, Las Vegas, Rosita, Paloma, Winter Haven and Cometa. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Dimmit County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dimmit, Frio, Kinney, Maverick, Uvalde, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Dimmit; Frio; Kinney; Maverick; Uvalde; Zavala SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN KINNEY...MAVERICK NORTHWESTERN DIMMIT...SOUTHWESTERN UVALDE...ZAVALA AND SOUTHWESTERN FRIO COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM CDT At 800 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Paloma to near Asherton. Movement was north at 45 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Eagle Pass, Crystal City, Carrizo Springs, Brackettville, Big Wells, Spofford, Quemado, La Pryor, Batesville, El Indio, Asherton, Chula Vista, Chula Vista-River Spur, Darling, Las Colonias, Uvalde Estates, Brundage, Dabney, Cline and Carrizo Hill. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas.
Edwards County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edwards, Kinney, Real, Uvalde, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Edwards; Kinney; Real; Uvalde; Zavala A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR EASTERN KINNEY...UVALDE...NORTHWESTERN ZAVALA...SOUTH CENTRAL EDWARDS AND SOUTHERN REAL COUNTIES At 842 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles northwest of Cline to Uvalde, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Uvalde, Leakey, Spofford, Camp Wood, Laguna, Knippa, Blewett, Barksdale, Rio Frio, Concan, Washer, Uvalde Estates, Montell, Dabney, Cline, Garner State Park, Anacacho, Reagan Wells, Utopia and Turkey Mountain. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH