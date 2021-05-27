Crystal City Daily Weather Forecast
CRYSTAL CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 95 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
