Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(SALIDA, CO) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Salida:

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 42 °F 0 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night High 78 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.