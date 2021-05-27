Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren, AR

Warren Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Warren Times
Warren Times
 5 days ago

WARREN, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMzfK_0aDEhA3v00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Warren Times

Warren Times

Warren, AR
19
Followers
49
Post
625
Views
ABOUT

With Warren Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warren, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Warren, ARPosted by
Warren Times

Get weather-ready — Warren’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Warren: Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Warren, ARPosted by
Warren Times

Saturday has sun for Warren — 3 ways to make the most of it

(WARREN, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Warren. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bradley County, ARweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 48 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * Until further notice. * At 9:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 81.3 feet. * Flood stage is 79.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will stay near a stage of 81.3 feet through Tuesday. However, additional rain is forecast. Continue to monitor future forecasts for any updates. * Impact...At 80.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs at this level. Levee gates should be closed to prevent the river from backing into Calion Lake. Access to oil and gas rigs and to timber is flooded. There is wide coverage of flooding in the river bottoms. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 81.3 Mon 9 AM 81.3 81.3 81.4 81.4 1 PM 5/20
Bradley County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradley, Drew by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 08:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bradley; Drew SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN BRADLEY AND CENTRAL DREW COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 619 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wilmar, or near Warren, moving east at 25 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Monticello... Warren Wilmar... Green Hill Brandon... New Hope in Drew County Collins... Enon Selma A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southeastern Arkansas.
Bradley County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bradley, Cleveland, Drew by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bradley; Cleveland; Drew The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Bradley County in southeastern Arkansas Southeastern Cleveland County in southeastern Arkansas Western Drew County in southeastern Arkansas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 539 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Weeks, or near Warren, moving east at 25 mph. This storm has a long history of producing severe sized hail. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Monticello... Warren Wilmar... Green Hill Weeks... Brandon New Hope in Drew County... Montongo Orlando... Rye Rock Springs HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bradley County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Drew, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Drew; Ouachita A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL BRADLEY...SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN...SOUTHEASTERN OUACHITA AND SOUTHWESTERN DREW COUNTIES At 631 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harrell, or near Hampton, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hampton... Hermitage Harrell... Ingalls Hilo... Moro Bay State Park Hampton Municipal Airport... Lanark Moro Bay... Artesian Carmel... Farmville Johnsonville... Vick Gravelridge... Mt Olive in Bradley County Marsden... Jersey Sumpter HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bradley County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bradley, Cleveland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradley; Cleveland THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL BRADLEY AND SOUTHEASTERN CLEVELAND COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM CDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of northwestern Bradley county, however the same thunderstorm is continuing to move across northeastern Bradley county and a new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued downstream. Severe sized hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southeastern Arkansas. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for northern Bradley and southern Cleveland counties until 630 PM CDT.