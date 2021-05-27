Wellston Daily Weather Forecast

WELLSTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 81 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 77 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Saturday, May 29 Areas Of Drizzle High 59 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night High 67 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



