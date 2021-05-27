Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wellston, OH

Wellston Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Wellston Today
Wellston Today
 5 days ago

WELLSTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vFIV_0aDEh6cG00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas Of Drizzle

    • High 59 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wellston Today

Wellston Today

Wellston, OH
17
Followers
52
Post
843
Views
ABOUT

With Wellston Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellston, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Wellston, OHPosted by
Wellston Today

Wednesday sun alert in Wellston — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(WELLSTON, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wellston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.