Take advantage of Thursday sun in Belfast

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: A trim, well-built home in move-in condition awaits you in this quiet wooded neighborhood on the outskirts of Belfast. Ample room to build a garage or to garden in the clearing behind the house. Two bedrooms plus office, two full bathrooms with tubs, living room with built-in shelving, and dry basement. Sliding glass doors to a rear deck just the right size for an outdoor grill and dining with friends. Hot water baseboard heat supplemented by a pellet stove. Cable service. Radon air and water remediation in place. Come take a look! (Available for occupancy July 1, 2021.) ** WATERFRONT ** This quintessential charming cottage on beautiful Swan Lake is nestled in a private area where you and/or guests can enjoy all lakefront living has to offer. This well-maintained hidden gem is just 15 minutes from Belfast and miles away from daily stressors. Come sit on the deck and soak up the scenery or get closer to the water on the expansive dock to relax, fish or swim. Need some extra space? You have it with the 18x20 shed complete with electricity. I know you've heard it before, but this one won't last long! Most contents to convey at no value. Looking for ample space and well appointed amenities close to downtown Belfast? Welcome to Springbrook Hill! This second floor condo offers three bedrooms, two full baths, kitchen, and an open concept living and dining area. Enjoy the well landscaped surroundings from your private deck. Recent updates include fresh new carpeting and flooring. Access to tennis courts, playground, club house, lawn area, and trails are right outside your door! This condo also includes central air conditioning and a separate private storage area in the basement for your larger items. Enjoy all that Belfast has to offer just minutes away! Welcome to South Cape Shores on Cape Jellison. Featuring stunning views of Penobscot Bay and the Blue Hill Peninsula from all three levels of the home, this updated end-unit condo is ready to be your year-round home or coastal Maine vacation get away. The upgraded kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a deep farmer's sink. An open floor plan leads you from the dining area to the living room with high cathedral ceiling and gas fireplace overlooking the water. Extend your entertaining and living space out to the spacious deck complete with automatic awnings, where sunrises over Blue Hill welcome you to the day. The primary first floor bedroom features water views and includes a custom-designed bath with glass shower, double glass bowl vanity, and radiant heat in the tiled floor. The second floor includes a full bath and two bedrooms, and is open to the living area below. The finished lower level offers a large family room with walk out access to the patio on the back lawn. A fourth bedroom on the lower level can also be used as a spacious office. Just minutes away you will find Ft. Point State Park with its classic Maine lighthouse, Stockton Harbor Yacht Club, and public boat launch. With an easy commute to Belfast, Bangor and Bar Harbor, this idyllic property is an experience you don't want to miss!