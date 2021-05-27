Cancel
Belfast, ME

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Belfast

Belfast Post
 5 days ago

(BELFAST, ME) A sunny Thursday is here for Belfast, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Belfast:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0aDEh5jX00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

