Fort Irwin, CA

Fort Irwin Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Fort Irwin News Beat
Fort Irwin News Beat
 5 days ago

FORT IRWIN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aDEh3y500

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Fort Irwin News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

