3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s cloudy forecast in Sitka

(SITKA, AK.) Thursday is set to be cloudy in Sitka, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sitka:

Thursday, May 27 Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance light rain during night High 52 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Light Rain Likely High 50 °F, low 47 °F 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night High 52 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Light Rain High 53 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.