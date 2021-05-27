Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sitka News Watch

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s cloudy forecast in Sitka

Posted by 
Sitka News Watch
Sitka News Watch
 5 days ago

(SITKA, AK.) Thursday is set to be cloudy in Sitka, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sitka:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aDEgzWz00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 52 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 50 °F, low 47 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 52 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light Rain

    • High 53 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sitka News Watch

Sitka News Watch

Sitka, AK
4
Followers
41
Post
411
Views
ABOUT

With Sitka News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Sitka#Newsbreak#Sprints Day#Chance Light Rain#Nws Data#Lawn#Things#Ak#Yard Work#Grey#Exercise#Technique#Sitka#Jumping
Related
Posted by
Sitka News Watch

Sitka Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sitka: Monday, May 31: Rain; Tuesday, June 1: Chance light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night; Wednesday, June 2: Light rain likely in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Thursday, June 3: Rain showers likely in the day; while rain showers during night;
Posted by
Sitka News Watch

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Sitka

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sitka: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Light Rain;
Posted by
Sitka News Watch

Get weather-ready — Sitka’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sitka: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night;
Posted by
Sitka News Watch

Sitka forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sitka: Sunday, May 16: Scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Posted by
Sitka News Watch

Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Sitka

(SITKA, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Sitka Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.