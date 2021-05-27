On a mission to save a sacred pilgrimage
Camino de Santiago walkers launch app to save trail’s hostels. They say the long weeks of walking 500 miles across Spain helped them heal. One says it saved his life. These hikers say they were profoundly touched by the people and places they encountered on the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage – so much so that they have formed a Tennessee company specifically to give away most of their money to the small Camino hostels trying to stay alive during a global pandemic.tnledger.com