Marathon, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Marathon

Posted by 
Marathon Updates
Marathon Updates
 5 days ago

MARATHON, FL (Updated at 8am ET) Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 88 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 78 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Marathon, FL
ABOUT

With Marathon Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Marathon, FL
