4-Day Weather Forecast For Marathon
MARATHON, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 88 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 88 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 88 °F, low 78 °F
- Light wind
