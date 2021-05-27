Belle Plaine Weather Forecast
BELLE PLAINE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Rain in the day; while light rain during night
- High 49 °F, low 37 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Chance light rain then mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight Chance Rain Showers
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
