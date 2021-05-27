Cancel
Dublin, TX

Thursday sun alert in Dublin — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Dublin Voice
Dublin Voice
 5 days ago

(DUBLIN, TX) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dublin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgGUJ_0aDEgqaS00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

