Thursday sun alert in Dublin — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Investors, don't miss this one, fix it up, rent or make and Air BnB. This 1930, 3 bedroom 1 bath home sits on a large lot featuring sprawling front porch, nice size living room and a detached garage. Highway 6 frontage. Three bedroom residence is brand new, 2631 sq ft of stained concrete slab, wood framed construction & metal roof complete w gutters. All electric & energy efficient, wood burning fireplace, large bedrooms, boxed ceilings & crown molding. Chefs kitchen w granite counters, custom pine cabinetry, visibility into dining room, office & living room, all overlooking the native landscape. Property includes top of the line wine making facility & tasting room. Complete operation from crush processing & fermentation, to climate controlled aging & bottling. In a typical year, 12-14 ton of grapes harvested. Buyer will own all production equipment needed for grape manufacturing & production, right down to the glasses. Everything from the septic to the water well has been replaced or refurbished so don't let the age of the home fool you. The entire envelope of this home was also completely spray foam insulated which will save you monthly on heating and cooling costs and reduce outside noise. Stainless appliances were also replaced new when the home was remodeled in 2017 and they all convey. Drive time to Dublin is 10 minutes, Stephenville is 20 minutes, DeLeon is 15 minutes. This one won't last long so set up your showing today! When you walk in, you cannot help but notice the 11-foot ceilings on the lower level with large windows in every room, which allows for a nice breeze and amazing natural light. The striking kitchen boasts an abundance of storage with wrap-around cabinets as well as decorative lighting. Each room in the home is extremely spacious with well-maintained interior paint throughout the home. Exterior back siding is being replaced as needed and painted. A $5,000 flooring allowance is allowed for this home. Don't miss this one - it won't last long!