Litchfield Weather Forecast
LITCHFIELD, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then cloudy in the day; while cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 47 °F
- 10 to 17 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.