Breckenridge, TX

Breckenridge Weather Forecast

Breckenridge News Watch
Breckenridge News Watch
 5 days ago

BRECKENRIDGE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vFIV_0aDEgo4E00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Stephens County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stephens, Young by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Stephens; Young The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Young County in north central Texas Northern Stephens County in north central Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1003 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fort Griffin, or 15 miles northeast of Albany, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Breckenridge and Crystal Falls. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
Stephens County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Stephens, Young by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 22:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. Target Area: Stephens; Young A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN YOUNG AND NORTHEASTERN STEPHENS COUNTIES At 1028 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crystal Falls, or 15 miles northeast of Breckenridge, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Crystal Falls. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH