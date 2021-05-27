Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewistown, MT

Lewistown Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Lewistown Journal
Lewistown Journal
 5 days ago

LEWISTOWN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aDEgnBV00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lewistown Journal

Lewistown Journal

Lewistown, MT
3
Followers
47
Post
556
Views
ABOUT

With Lewistown Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewistown, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Mt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lewistown, MTPosted by
Lewistown Journal

Get weather-ready — Lewistown’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lewistown: Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night;
Fergus County, MTweather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 05:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-09 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Fergus WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Fergus County. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Slushy snow accumulation is possible on some roads, creating slippery driving conditions, especially over mountain passes and higher terrain.