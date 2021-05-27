Lewistown Daily Weather Forecast
LEWISTOWN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 62 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
