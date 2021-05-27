3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s cloudy forecast in Rockdale

(ROCKDALE, TX.) Thursday is set to be cloudy in Rockdale, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rockdale:

Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 84 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 85 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 80 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



