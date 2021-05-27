Cancel
Omak, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Omak

 5 days ago

OMAK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aDEgkXK00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance light rain then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Omak Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

