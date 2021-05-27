Daily Weather Forecast For Omak

OMAK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Chance light rain then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 26 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 79 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.