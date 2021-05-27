Daily Weather Forecast For Omak
OMAK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance light rain then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 79 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
