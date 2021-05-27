Weather Forecast For Charlevoix
CHARLEVOIX, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 53 °F, low 43 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 53 °F, low 43 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 58 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
