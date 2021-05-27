A cloudy Thursday in York today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(YORK, NE.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over York Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for York:

Thursday, May 27 Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 30 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 62 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 67 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 66 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



