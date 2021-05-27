Cancel
Fennville, MI

Weather Forecast For Fennville

Fennville News Flash
Fennville News Flash
 5 days ago

FENNVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0aDEgdMF00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 57 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Related
Fennville, MIPosted by
Fennville News Flash

Fennville is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(FENNVILLE, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fennville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Fennville, MIPosted by
Fennville News Flash

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(FENNVILLE, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fennville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Fennville, MIPosted by
Fennville News Flash

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(FENNVILLE, MI.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Fennville Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Fennville, MIPosted by
Fennville News Flash

Get weather-ready — Fennville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fennville: Tuesday, May 11: Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night; Wednesday, May 12: Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night; Thursday, May 13: Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;