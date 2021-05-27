Weather Forecast For Fennville
FENNVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 57 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
