Monahans Daily Weather Forecast
MONAHANS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 99 °F, low 69 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 96 °F, low 66 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
