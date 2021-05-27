Cancel
Monahans, TX

Monahans Daily Weather Forecast

Monahans News Beat
Monahans News Beat
 5 days ago

MONAHANS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QqdiK_0aDEgcTW00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 99 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 66 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Monahans News Beat

Monahans News Beat

Monahans, TX
With Monahans News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Monahans, TXPosted by
Monahans News Beat

Wednesday sun alert in Monahans — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(MONAHANS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Monahans. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Monahans, TXPosted by
Monahans News Beat

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Monahans

(MONAHANS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Monahans. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Monahans, TXPosted by
Monahans News Beat

Monahans is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(MONAHANS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Monahans. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Reeves County Plains, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pecos; Reeves County Plains; Ward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN PECOS...EAST CENTRAL REEVES AND CENTRAL WARD COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 8 miles east of Barstow, or 15 miles east of Pecos, moving north at 5 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Barstow, Pyote and B F Goodrich Testing Track. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 47 and 72. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western and southwestern Texas.
Crane County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crane, Upton, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crane; Upton; Ward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL PECOS SOUTHEASTERN WARD...SOUTHERN CRANE AND SOUTHWESTERN UPTON COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM CDT At 819 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles southeast of Grandfalls, or 22 miles southwest of Crane, moving east at 30 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Crane, McCamey, Imperial Reservoir, Crane County Airport, Upton County Airport, Imperial, King Mountain and Cordona Lake. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western and southwestern Texas.
Andrews County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Andrews, Davis Mountains Foothills, Loving, Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Andrews; Davis Mountains Foothills; Loving; Pecos; Reeves County Plains; Ward; Winkler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN EDDY...SOUTHEASTERN LEA...NORTHWESTERN PECOS...SOUTHWESTERN ANDREWS...REEVES...NORTHERN JEFF DAVIS...WARD...WINKLER AND LOVING COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT/715 PM MDT/ At 734 PM CDT/634 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles northeast of Orla to near Balmorhea Lake. Movement was east at 35 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pecos, Monahans, Kermit, Jal, Wink, Toyah, Mentone, Thorntonville, Barstow, Pyote, Jal Airport, Saragosa, Wickett, Toyah Lake, Coyanosa, Pecos Municipal Airport, Slash Ranch, Roy Hurd Memorial Airport, Verhalen and Bennett. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 188 and 192. Interstate 20 between mile markers 2 and 80.
Andrews County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Andrews, Ward, Winkler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Midland. Target Area: Andrews; Ward; Winkler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEA...WESTERN ECTOR...SOUTH CENTRAL ANDREWS...NORTHEASTERN WARD...EASTERN WINKLER AND NORTHWESTERN CRANE COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM CDT/830 PM MDT/ At 837 PM CDT/737 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Jal Airport to near Thorntonville. Movement was east at 30 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms, localized areas of blowing dust are possible. Locations impacted include Monahans, Kermit, Thorntonville, Goldsmith, West Odessa, Wickett, Notrees, Penwell, Roy Hurd Memorial Airport and Monahans Sandhills State Park. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 73 and 106.
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 14:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Loving; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Ward; Winkler WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT /5 AM MDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT /5 AM MDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.