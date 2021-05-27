Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Odessa, MO

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Odessa News Beat
Odessa News Beat
 5 days ago

(ODESSA, MO) Thursday is set to be rainy in Odessa, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Odessa:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cyr4y_0aDEgban00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Odessa News Beat

Odessa News Beat

Odessa, MO
12
Followers
51
Post
642
Views
ABOUT

With Odessa News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seize The Day#Weather Data#Sunbreak#Rain Showers#Nearby Hikes#Nws Data#Planning#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Money#Theater#Retirement Savings#Bookkeeping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Odessa, MOPosted by
Odessa News Beat

Weather Forecast For Odessa

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Odessa: Tuesday, June 1: Chance Rain Showers; Wednesday, June 2: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, June 3: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Friday, June 4: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Odessa, MOPosted by
Odessa News Beat

Odessa weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Odessa: Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Odessa, MOPosted by
Odessa News Beat

Your 4-day forecast for Odessa

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Odessa: Friday, May 14: Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 15: Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 16: Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Carroll County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Lafayette, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Lafayette; Ray SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR RAY...WESTERN CARROLL AND CENTRAL LAFAYETTE COUNTIES UNTIL 100 AM CDT At 1226 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Richmond, moving east at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Richmond, Higginsville, Lexington, Carrollton, Waverly, Wellington, Norborne, Hardin, Corder, Alma, Henrietta, Blackburn, Mayview, Rayville, Napoleon, Camden, Bogard, Fleming, Dover and Knoxville. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for central, north central and west central Missouri.