Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(ODESSA, MO) Thursday is set to be rainy in Odessa, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Odessa:

Thursday, May 27 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 79 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 24 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 61 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 70 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.