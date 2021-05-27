Weather Forecast For Denton
DENTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
