Denton, NC

Weather Forecast For Denton

Denton Dispatch
 5 days ago

DENTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSdPa_0aDEgai400

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Denton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

