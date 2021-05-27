Weather Forecast For Mineral

MINERAL, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 87 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 84 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Rain Showers Likely High 66 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 62 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



