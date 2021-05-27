Weather Forecast For Mineral
MINERAL, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain Showers Likely
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
