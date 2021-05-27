Weather Forecast For Lamar
LAMAR, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 48 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.