Lamar, CO

Weather Forecast For Lamar

 5 days ago

LAMAR, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Isl0d_0aDEgUMa00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 48 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lamar, CO
With Lamar Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Lamar, CO
Lamar Updates

Take advantage of Monday sun in Lamar

(LAMAR, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lamar. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Prowers County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL PROWERS AND SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA COUNTIES At 559 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Sheridan Lake, or 23 miles northeast of Lamar, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sheridan Lake and Brandon. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Colorado Stateclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Pueblo County, Colorado

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Pueblo County Colorado Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Prowers County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN PROWERS AND SOUTHEASTERN BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM MDT At 733 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 14 miles south of Lamar to 7 miles west of Bristol. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lamar. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado Southeastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 643 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Sheridan Lake to near Queens Reservoir, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wiley, Neeoshe Reservoir and Queens Reservoir. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado North Central Prowers County in southeastern Colorado * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 609 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mainly rural areas of Southeastern Kiowa and North Central Prowers Counties Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Egg-size hail, landspout tornados possible in Colorado, according to National Weather Service

A stormy spring is set to continue in Colorado with more rain and thunderstorms on the way to parts of the state. Monday's most severe weather is expected to hit south-central and southeastern Colorado, from Pueblo County south to the New Mexico border and eastward from that. Landspout tornados will be possible, along with hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of a hen's egg, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds are expected to be in the range of 58 to 69 miles per hour with confidence that the storm will land rated as "high."
Environment
Lamar Updates

Get weather-ready — Lamar’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lamar: Sunday, May 9: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 10: Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 11: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 12: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night;