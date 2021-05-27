Weather Forecast For Lamar

LAMAR, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 80 °F, low 48 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 81 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 35 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 82 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 35 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 73 °F, low 50 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.