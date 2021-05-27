Cancel
Douglas, WY

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Douglas

Douglas News Beat
 5 days ago

(DOUGLAS, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Douglas. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Douglas:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aDEgSb800

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 38 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 60 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

