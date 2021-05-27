3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Douglas
(DOUGLAS, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Douglas. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Douglas:
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 38 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 44 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 60 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.