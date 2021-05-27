Cancel
Creston, IA

Jump on Creston’s rainy forecast today

Creston Dispatch
 5 days ago

(CRESTON, IA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Creston Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Creston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aDEgRiP00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 40 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Creston Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

