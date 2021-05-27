Houghton Weather Forecast
HOUGHTON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 46 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night
- High 55 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.