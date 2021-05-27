Cancel
Houghton, MI

Houghton Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Houghton Digest
Houghton Digest
 5 days ago

HOUGHTON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aDEgQpg00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 46 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 55 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

