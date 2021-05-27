Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Manchester, IN

4-Day Weather Forecast For North Manchester

Posted by 
North Manchester Today
North Manchester Today
 5 days ago

NORTH MANCHESTER, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aDEgPwx00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 61 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

North Manchester Today

North Manchester Today

North Manchester, IN
8
Followers
52
Post
875
Views
ABOUT

With North Manchester Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Manchester, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
North Manchester, INPosted by
North Manchester Today

Get weather-ready — North Manchester’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in North Manchester: Monday, May 17: Light rain likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Tuesday, May 18: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Allen County, INweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Allen, Huntington, Wabash by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 05:49:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. All times are in Eastern Time. This statement will be updated in about 24 hours or sooner if necessary. $$ INC003-069-169-101230- /O.NEW.KIWX.FL.W.0018.210509T2037Z-210511T0949Z/ /LRHI3.2.ER.210509T2037Z.210510T0300Z.210510T0948Z.NO/ 228 PM EDT Sun May 9 2021 The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flood Warning for the Little River above Huntington. * Until late Monday night. * At 2:00 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 12.8 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 17.4 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Extensive flooding is in progress. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.4 feet on 01/14/2005. Target Area: Allen; Huntington; Wabash The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana Little River above Huntington affecting Wabash, Allen and Huntington Counties.
Cass County, INweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Miami, Wabash by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 01:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. All times are in Eastern Time. This statement will be updated in about 24 hours or sooner if necessary. $$ INC017-103-169-101815- /O.NEW.KIWX.FL.W.0023.210510T0535Z-210511T1800Z/ /WABI3.1.ER.210510T0535Z.210510T1200Z.210510T1800Z.NO/ 807 PM EDT Sun May 9 2021 The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flood Warning for the Wabash River at Wabash. * From late tonight to Tuesday afternoon. * At 7:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 12.5 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 14.6 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins in rural Wabash County. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.6 feet on 05/29/1929. Target Area: Cass; Miami; Wabash The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Wabash affecting Miami, Wabash and Cass Counties. .Recent heavy rainfall led to rises on area rivers. .
Cass County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Miami, Wabash by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 00:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass; Miami; Wabash A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WABASH...EASTERN CASS AND CENTRAL MIAMI COUNTIES At 1233 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Mexico, or 7 miles east of Logansport, moving east at 35 mph. Winds up to 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Logansport, Peru, Wabash, Grissom Afb, Walton, Bunker Hill, La Fontaine, Mexico, Wells, Erie, Denver, Roann, Lagro, Onward, Richvalley, Deedsville, Hoover, Peoria, Somerset and Nead. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.