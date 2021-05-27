4-Day Weather Forecast For North Manchester
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 61 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
