4-Day Weather Forecast For North Manchester

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 05:49:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. All times are in Eastern Time. This statement will be updated in about 24 hours or sooner if necessary. $$ INC003-069-169-101230- /O.NEW.KIWX.FL.W.0018.210509T2037Z-210511T0949Z/ /LRHI3.2.ER.210509T2037Z.210510T0300Z.210510T0948Z.NO/ 228 PM EDT Sun May 9 2021 The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flood Warning for the Little River above Huntington. * Until late Monday night. * At 2:00 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 12.8 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 17.4 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Extensive flooding is in progress. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.4 feet on 01/14/2005. Target Area: Allen; Huntington; Wabash The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana Little River above Huntington affecting Wabash, Allen and Huntington Counties.