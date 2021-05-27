Cancel
Ferriday, LA

Weather Forecast For Ferriday

Ferriday Post
Ferriday Post
 5 days ago

FERRIDAY, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ec4d8_0aDEgLfH00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ferriday, LA
With Ferriday Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

