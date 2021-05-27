Cancel
Devils Lake, ND

Devils Lake is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Devils Lake Digest
Devils Lake Digest
 5 days ago

(DEVILS LAKE, ND) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Devils Lake:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aDEgKmY00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of frost then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 54 °F, low 32 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Devils Lake Digest

Devils Lake Digest

Devils Lake, ND
